DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police crews resumed their search on Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl who is presumed to have drowned in the Raccoon River on Wednesday night.

Rescue crews were called to the 6000 block of Creston Avenue, behind the Deer Ridge Apartment complex, just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday after a child reportedly disappeared in the water. Police say the girl and two other children were playing on an inflatable raft in the water when she got off and went under the water.

Divers searched the water and officers searched the river banks for hours on Wednesday night with no sign of the missing girl. Police divers returned to the area again on Thursday morning to continue their search.

The name of the missing girl has not been released.