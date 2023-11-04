BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Boone County investigators are leading a search of Ledges State Park today to find any information about what led to the disappearance of a 23-year-old Jewell man seven years ago.

Jesse Leopold went missing from Jewell in 2016. Leopold was last seen leaving a meat processing plant where he worked. A few days after he went missing, his truck was found with the keys still in the ignition at Ledges State Park.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve continued to investigate Leopold’s disappearance and believe additional searches of the park and nearby areas need to be considered, which is why they organized today’s 9 a.m. search with the help of volunteers.

The sheriff’s office said today’s search will most likely be the first of several to take place in and around Ledges State Park.