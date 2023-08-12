JOHNSTON, Iowa — Search efforts were underway at Saylorville Lake Saturday night after a man reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.

At around 7:20 p.m. emergency crews responded to a missing person report claiming a man had gone underwater and never resurfaced near the southeast area of the lake, commonly known as ‘Party Cove.’ According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a male in the water, but then could not locate him a short time later.

Rescue crews arrived on scene and searched the water until sunset and stopped when conditions became too dangerous to continue due to darkness, the sheriff’s office said.

Search efforts will begin again on Sunday after sunrise.