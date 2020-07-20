Search Continues for 10-Year-Old Breasia Terrell in Eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police in eastern Iowa are still trying to find a 10-year-old girl who disappeared more than a week ago. Hundreds of volunteers and dozens of law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared from Davenport in the early morning hours of July 10. Investigators believe 47-year-old Henry Dinkins is the last known person to see Breasia. He is the father of her younger brother and is in custody on charges related to a sex offender registry violation. Back in 1990, Dinkens was convicted of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13. Dinkens was 17 at the time.

Last Thursday, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said “newly developed information” in Breasia’s disappearance shifted the search to the Clinton and Camanche area in eastern Iowa. He said that a dozen law enforcement agencies and scores of volunteers were participating in the search, based in the tiny town of Low Moor. Bladel asked anyone to come forward if they saw Dinkins driving a maroon Chevy Impala in that area between late July 9 and noon July 10.

Breasia stands 4’5″ tall, weighs around 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt, shorts and pink or white flip flops.

Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads authorities to Breasia. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 309-762-9500.