DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s no surprise by now, but the snow forecasted for Thursday night into Friday will cause major travel issues on Iowa’s roadways.

That means places like Scotty’s Body Shop in Des Moines are going to be in high demand for car repairs. The shop is still playing catch up from last year’s accidents, on top of already receiving cars that were hazards from the first round of snow.

“A lot of the stuff we’re getting is probably causing a hazard in the road so it’s able to get towed down here. But with that tow ban still in effect, there are a lot of cars still in the ditches,” said Scotty Buchanan Jr., shop foreman for Scotty’s Body Shop.

But the shop knows that once the no tow order is lifted, shop phones will be ringing off the hook.

The other piece of the puzzle? Getting the materials needed to do repairs in a timely manner.

“It’s jumbled, you’ve got the weather that contributes to the trucks being delivered, the parts coming in from out of town, and then people just being able to make it across town to us. So, it’s frustrating because you want to get the stuff done and you want to finish the work for the customer, but it’s tough,” said Buchanan.