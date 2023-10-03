Sen. Tim Scott
- Wednesday, October 4th, 2023
- Dallas County Town Hall
- 5:15 PM
- Veterans Reception Center
- 910 Main Street; Van Meter
Mike Pence
- Friday, October 6, 2023
- Fremont County Meet & Greet
- 8:30 AM
- 714 Illinois Street; Sidney
- RAYR Market Friday Grill-out
- 1:00 PM
- RAYR Market; Mount Ayr
- Adair County Meet & Greet
- 4:30 PM
- Olive Branch Restaurant; Greenfield
- Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Mills County Visit
- 9:00 AM
- 25 N. Vine Street; Glenwood
- Montgomery County Town Hall
- 11:15 AM
- Pizza Ranch; Red Oak
- Atlantic High School Football Game – Coin Toss
- 6:30 PM
- 1201 E. 14th Street; Atlantic
Donald Trump
- Saturday, October 7th
- Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event
- 1:30 pm
- National Cattle Congress, Waterloo
