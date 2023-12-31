DES MOINES, Iowa- The Science Center of Iowa held its annual Noon Years Eve celebration on Sunday where attendees rang in the new year when the clock struck 12P.M.

People lined up outside of the center before the doors opened and crowds formed almost instantly.

“The energy that is in this building when our visitors start arriving and as we lead up to noon is something that I can’t put into words,” said Amy Hock, the Director of Marketing for the Science Center of Iowa, “It is just so much fun and we enjoy this. We thoroughly enjoy this every year.”

Regular exhibits were open to the public today, but there were also additional activities for the New Years celebration. Families decorated hats and face painting was also available.

People started to file into in the Founders Room early to ensure they had a good spot for when the balloons fell at noon.

Around 3,000 balloons dropped onto the large of people when the countdown expired.

And the sound of balloons popping officially rung in the noon year.