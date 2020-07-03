Science Center of Iowa Opens to the Public

DES MOINES, Iowa– For the first time in three months, the Science Center of Iowa will open its doors to the public for a busy holiday weekend.

As a place that provides a hands on experience for patrons, the Science Center said getting back to normal looks different for them than other local museums and centers. So their reopening plan is ‘rooted in science’.

Director of Marketing, Emilee Richardson explains this ‘rooted in science’ reopening plan is based on guidance from public officials and follows practices by the Association of Science and Technology Center.

Exhibits that will be open this weekend include:

What on Earth?

Why The Sky?

Star Theater planetarium

All visitors must buy tickets in advance online.

Masks and health screening will be required before entering the building.