Schools Already Responding to New Law That Keeps Districts, Counties, and Cities from Requiring Masks

DES MOINES, Iowa – A last-minute amendment to education legislation banning schools, counties, and cities from requiring masks has already been signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The measure was added to HF 847 and passed in Iowa House and Senate Wednesday night as lawmakers worked to finish up the 2021 legislative session.

Gov. Reynolds issued a statement on the legislation:

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

School districts in Iowa are already reacting to the new law. Statements sent to parents from the Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Waukee school districts say that beginning Thursday masking is now optional, but those districts still strongly recommended that they still be worn – especially indoors.