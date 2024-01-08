DES MOINES, Iowa — Students across the state will be walking out of class Monday to protest gun violence in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Perry last week.

It’s part of the March for Our Lives Rally going on at the Iowa State Capitol. The rally to push for gun reform begins at 1:00 p.m.

Walkouts have been organized at multiple Des Moines metro schools including Des Moines high schools North, East, Roosevelt, Hoover, and the Central Academy campus. Students at some suburban schools have also organized walkouts: Dallas Center-Grimes, Johnston, Dowling, Urbandale, Waukee, and Waukee Northwest.

In eastern Iowa, school walkouts are planned for Pleasant Valley and Iowa City.