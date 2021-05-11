School Mask Mandate Continues to Divide Small Iowa Community

BAXTER, Iowa — The Baxter Community School District’s most recent school board meeting showed a clear divide among administrators and parents when it comes to a current mask mandate in the classroom. “This is a very divisive issue. People are divided all over our country about this and Baxter is not unique in that sense,” said the district’s superintendent Dr. Mickolyn Clapper.

Opponents of the mandate referenced low case numbers in Jasper County and demanded their children have a choice in mask wearing. Christie Wiebbecke voiced her displeasure at the April 14 meeting. She said, “There is direct liability in an instance where the school is forcing my child to wear a mask and there is serious injury or death that may occur while participating in a mandated school event with that mask requirement.”

The mandate began the first day of school for Baxter students. With the exception of a brief period in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Baxter students have been learning in person. “I understand the public frustration with it, but we have three weeks of school left,” said Dr. Clapper. Some parents are threatening to look elsewhere when it comes to educating their kids in Baxter. Wiebbecke said, “The superintendent has lost my family’s complete trust by spreading misinformation and fear mongering.”

Dr. Clapper says the mask mandate is designed to keep the maximum amount of students in the classroom. “If only one person is wearing a mask and one isn’t and then if someone tests positive, both kids are going home. We have kids who have graduation, district track, district golf and all these one-time events and if you get exposed and get sent home, there is no making that up,” said Clapper.

Without a state mandate, Jasper County mandate or city mask mandate, others believe it sends a conflicting message to students. “They are all seeing the masks aren’t manifesting themselves anywhere else but the school. Really what this does for children is say ‘one standard here, another standard somewhere else,'” said Michael Ware.

The pandemic tension doesn’t end between the district and parents. A week ago, Jasper County was one of 54 counties to turn down their entire vaccine allotment due to a lack of demand. According to the CDC, just 43% of residents 18 years and over in the county are fully vaccinated. That is the 79th lowest percentage out of all 99 counties. Clapper said, “The people who are saying unkind things about each other, they still run into each other in the grocery store and at the gas station and when this is done we still have to be Baxter. We have to keep that in perspective.”

It’s tension the district hopes to have cut before next school year. “Absolutely we want to relook at these policies over the summer and hopefully do things differently in the fall, but right now we just want to get to the end of the school year,” Clapper said.