School Districts Prepare for Two Weeks of Virtual Learning

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Since the beginning of November, over 40 districts in Iowa have requested to go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students in Ames, West Des Moines, Johnston, Waukee, and Des Moines will be learning from home starting Monday, while Urbandale begins online learning Tuesday.

These districts have all gotten approval from the Department of Education to hold virtual learning models through Thanksgiving break.

Seventh through 12th grade students in Marshalltown will also be learning from home Monday. Five schools in the Waukee Community School District have moved to temporary online learning.

DMPS, the state’s largest district, had a 100% virtual learning model in place for most of the fall term. Director of Communications, Phil Roeder, said they believe this will be a smooth transition back to online classes for parents, students and especially teachers.

“Of course a lot of the teaching with the hybrid model has had students online as well as in person. So students are joining virtually into a real class,” Roeder said. “But for our teachers that adds a level of complication to their work by having roughly half of their students in hybrid and half of their students being online and at any given time.”

Roeder said students who are currently enrolled in the hybrid model will go back to the same systems they were using a few weeks prior, with the biggest change for students being class schedules.

Johnston Community School District said its biggest problem during the pandemic has been a shortage of teachers.

Currently, 27 staff members in the district have the coronavirus and 60 are isolating or quarantined due to being exposed.

The Urbandale Community School District is reportedly having a similar problem with 15 staff members having tested positive for the virus and 22 quarantining.

“We also see a fair number of student cases as well. But when it comes to providing instruction, you need staffing and the right staff, the qualified staff in the classrooms to be running the educational part of the day,” Director of Communications at Johnston Community School District, Laura Sprague said.

Sprague said though online learning isn’t ideal, the district feels much more prepared to go completely virtual than they did in the spring.

“We were not as prepared as we are now to offer high-quality instruction in a variety of formats. So I think teachers are constantly assessing where their students are at, they’ve had to work hard to come up with ways to catch students up while also moving forward,” Sprague said.