ELDORA, Iowa — Eldora plays a vital role in the Kum & Go convenience store chain’s story. The town’s school district hopes it remains a priority for the company if their planned sale to the Utah-based chain Maverik goes through.

South Hardin High School principal Michael Runnell said the school’s partnership with Kum & Go dates back more than two decades. The chain’s founder, Bill Krause, graduated from the school district before he started the company.

“They have donated significantly to our district and tried to help create an environment with facilities we can be proud of,” Runnell said.

Runnell said Kum & Go donations funded improvements to South Hardin’s auditorium and gymnasium, as well as future improvements to the school’s locker rooms.

While Kum & Go is an important benefactor for South Hardin, it no longer has a presence in Eldora. The chain closed its “founder’s store” down the street from the high school late last year and sold the location to competitor Casey’s.

Runnell hopes Kum & Go and the Krause Group will continue to stand by South Hardin’s students if the sale to Maverik is approved.

“It takes a village to raise our kids, funding is what it is,” Runnell said. “As our rural communities continue to decline in population and we look for ways to creatively support our kids with top-notch facilities and programming, we often times look to outside funds for some of those opportunities.”