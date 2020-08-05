School Days Not in Compliance With Gov. Reynolds On-Site Instruction Mandate Will ‘Have to be Made Up’

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds has a warning for school districts that don’t follow state guidelines about bringing students back into the classroom. There will be repercussions.

Online instructional days held without permission from the Iowa Board of Education will not be counted and will have to be made up. School administrators may also be subjected to “licensure discipline.”

This is coming after multiple school districts have gone on the record this week saying they are considering defying Gov. Reynolds orders.

“I want to be very clear: schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50 percent in person instruction are not are not defying me, they’re defying the law,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press conference Tuesday.

The Iowa legislature passed a law earlier this year that indicated in-school learning should be the primary mode of K-12 education. It gave the Governor flexibility in how to administer the law during a health care emergency like this COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Reynolds said her interpretation of the law is that it requires at least 50 percent in-school instruction.

So far, the schools that have expressed potentially going against the Govenror’s return to learn guidelines include Des Moines public, Waukee, and Urbandale.

Urbandale’s Rolling Green Elementary is a year-round school and began class last month. The district received a temporary waiver to hold class online but that waiver ends this week. The district discussed continuing classes online even after that waiver expires, saying it’s the safest measure for students and staff.

Governor Reynolds disagrees and said the classroom is still where students need to be after not being there for over five months.

“We are going to see more problems from kids being isolated than from COVID-19. They need to be in school socially and emotionally, a lot of times that’s a safe learning environment for our children. That’s where a lot receive a hot meal. It’s where they receive physical education. That’s where they receive their behavioral health issues. We can do this. The majority of the schools have done it and it is in the best interest, I believe. We can do it safely and responsibly for students, teachers, staff and family,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Urbandale has responded to the Governor’s statements. They said district officials were invited to have a meeting with the Department of Education sometime this week. Following that meeting, it will provide an update on a district-wide plan.

Reynolds’ policy would allow exceptions only if counties have coronavirus positivity rates of 15 percent to 20 percent over a two week period, and at least 10 percent of students absent. If granted, such waivers for remote-only learning would expire after 14 days.

Under the policy individual parents can choose online learning from home.