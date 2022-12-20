KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems.

Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather.

The district alerted families via this Facebook post that it would close schools on Wednesday.

Illnesses in some Iowa schools have soared. The most recent report (covering the period of December 4th – December 10th) posted on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website listed 277 schools in the state that reported illnesses of at least 10% of the students. The report from three weeks prior only included 21 schools.