School Choice Bill Caused Sports Eligibility Concerns Before Amendments

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent “School Choice Bill” would give parents more options on where they send their kids to school. It would make open enrollment available in all districts across the state. That caused some concerns when it comes to eligibility for athletics.

The original bill would allow students who open enroll to participate in sports immediately, by removing the 90-day eligibility restriction. However, that section has since been amended before being passed in the Senate meaning no real change to the eligibility rules in the state.

Before the language was changed, both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union posted similar statements saying they opposed the elimination of current requirements.

“Some of the reaction to the bill when it first came out in regard to that eligibility, I think people just felt like it’d be the Wild West, everybody will go everywhere,” Tom Keating, executive director of the IHSAA, said. “And that wasn’t the purpose. I think there were going to be a limited number of people that were going to be able to do that. Nonetheless, once that door’s open, it’s a little tough to close. And we just felt like for consistency’s sake, we were happy to see that that language was removed.”

Darin Schreck, Activities Director at Carlisle Community School District, agreed with the amendments, saying there would be a danger in not having the 90-day waiting period.

“People will leave schools, and there will be a pocket of great schools. There will be people who will be stacking and there’ll be no parity in high school athletics,” Schreck said. “It’d be the worst thing that could happen if you knew going into the season these three teams are gonna win it every year. That’d be the worst thing for high school athletics.”

Schreck reiterates keeping the 90-day period keeps the competitive balance of schools.

“One of the problems would be super schools, where people would leave one community for a school that had better facilities, better coaches, better players. And then you lose what high school sports is about,” Schreck explained. “It’s about community. It’s about kids growing up through your school and improving and having a chance to maybe play varsity and play in a winning culture and go to state.”

Keating points out this bill only applies to students in Iowa and not for out of state students. If you think back to football season this past fall, we saw firsthand just how messy eligibility requirements can be. Keating said as long as there are states not conducting events, there will be kids who want to play.

“We understand that people want to, maybe come to a state where we are conducting our sports,” Keating said. “However, we just feel like they should still be held to the eligibility requirements and the transfer requirements.”

Keating thinks there could be more edits to come with this bill, but said keeping the eligibility piece consistent was important to the two governing bodies’ missions.