BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Minor injuries were reported in a school bus accident in Boone County Thursday morning.

Dispatchers with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WHO 13 there was an accident involving a school bus in the 1700 block of 205th Street. That is just east of Boone.

Officials did not confirm which school district the bus belonged to but did say there were some minor injuries to occupants.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information on the incident later Thursday morning.