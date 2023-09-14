COLFAX, Iowa – Luke Bryan is coming to Iowa next week, but he’s not playing in Des Moines or any other big city. A family farm outside the small town of Colfax will be hosting the country music superstar.

“We love bringing something special to a town that never would’ve thought they were going to get this,” Bryan said.

“A small town getting to have something like this is amazing,” Kim DeGraff, the landowner, said. “I think everyone’s excited. Everybody I talk to says we’re comin’!”

And where they’re going is Schnell Family Farms, located at 9061 N 19th Ave W. DeGraff owns the land and explains how the process got started.

“My son, Kyle Schnell, farms the ground,” DeGraff said. “He said that Luke Bryan reps contact local John Deere dealerships about who might be a good candidate for the field and they contacted Kyle and he checked with me and we’re like yes please we want to be in the running.”

After getting picked, their family worked with local law enforcement and Luke Bryan reps to figure out logistics.

“They are going to set up the stage at the far end and then parking all the way back and their people we’ll do everything,” DeGraff explained. “We just get to enjoy the concert.”

DeGraff Will be joined by nearly 15,000 other country music fans, but she’ll still be missing one during this song.

“‘Drink a Beer’ has a special meaning,” DeGraff said. “My late husband, Jim Schnell, and I bought this in 1995. And he doesn’t get to be here but we will remember him during this process.”

A process that shines the spotlight on farmers and the impact they have, and a moment DeGraff is soaking in.

“It’s a highlight of my life and I’m adding it to the bucket list as checked off,” DeGraff said.

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour will be in Colfax on Sept. 21. You can still get tickets on his website.