DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Arts Festival kicked off its yearly tradition with picture perfect weather. However, rain will likely soak the festivities on Saturday.

Thunderstorms crossed into Iowa’s western edge late Friday, and they are forecasted to come through the Des Moines metro throughout the day Saturday.

While arts festival patrons enjoyed the creativity and cuisine, the artists themselves thought about how to protect their priceless possessions from the coming storm.

“It’s all about experience,” said kinetic sculpture artist Andrew Carson, who has exhibited his work at the Des Moines Arts Festival for more than twenty years. “I’ve been in enough shows where I know what happens in the high winds and know what to worry about. The storms don’t necessarily bother me, but I’ll sleep not as well tonight.”

The Des Moines Arts Festival continues at Western Gateway Park through Sunday evening.