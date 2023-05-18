JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is warning residents of scammers who are impersonating a member of the police department in an attempt to get money.

Johnston Police Chief Dennis McDaniel said in a press release that “these scammers steal names of real agency personal solely to scare you into paying them.”

Below is a list of tips the police department provided so you don’t become a victim to the imposter scams.

Don’t trust caller ID readings. Scammers often spoof names and numbers to look like a local caller

Don’t answer calls from a number you don’t recognize — let it go to voicemail.

Hang up if someone threatens you with arrest, legal action, or seizure of your accounts.

Don’t speak with anyone online who you don’t know and don’t share any personal photos or information about yourself.

If someone asks for payment via gift cards, money wires, or mailed cash hang up on them. These methods are used often because they are harder to trace.

If you receive a scam call the Johnston Police Department asks that you report it to them by calling (515)278-2345.