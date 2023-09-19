POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

The PCSO said Claire Orr is considered a missing runaway. The girl left her home in Saylor Township on Sunday and was last seen around 11:00 p.m. in the Birdland Park area in Des Moines. She is known to frequent Union Park as well, according to the PCSO.

Claire Orr Claire Orr

Claire is described as 5’1″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with writing on them. She was not wearing shoes at the time. Claire also took a stuffed animal that looked like a rottweiler dog with her when she left.

The PCSO says Claire has a health issue that requires medication, which makes locating her important.

If you have any information about where Claire is, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 515-286-3334.