DES MOINES, IOWA — Friday, May 19th at Noon marked the final airing of the Agribusiness Report on WHO 13 News. For the last 13 years the program has been featured in on Today in Iowa and the WHO 13 News at Noon each weekday. The segments were originated by Ken Root who was succeeded by David Geiger as host. The reports were independently produced by the Agribusiness Association of Iowa. That group has chosen to cease producing them.

On Friday, David Geiger looked back on the show’s history on Channel 13. See David’s transformation from a young, fresh-faced reporter to a young, bearded-reporter.