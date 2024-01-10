PERRY, Iowa — The Perry Community is dealing with another difficult day as members begin saying goodbye to the 11-year-old victim of last week’s deadly school shooting.

Police say Ahmir Jolliff was shot three times by a teenage gunman who opened fire in the cafeteria of the school during breakfast last Thursday. Jolliff died from his injuries and seven others were injured. The gunman took his own life.

Visitation is being held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home at 1721 Park Street in Perry.

Ahmir was in the sixth grade at Perry Middle School and participated in choir and band, and also played soccer. Known as “Smiley” to family and friends, his boundless energy had him always looking for a new adventure.

Ahmir Jolliff, who was killed in a school shooting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa, poses at one of his birthday parties in this undated photo provided by his mother.

Ahmir Jolliff plays in the snow in this undated photo.

Ahmir Jolliff poses for a selfie with his mother, Erica Jolliff, in this undated photo.

Ahmir Jolliff is pictured in this undated photo provided by his mother.

In his obituary, Ahmir was described as a “bright light” who stood up to bullies.

Funeral services for Ahmir are scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1312 3rd Street in Perry. There will be overflow seating available at First Christian Church across the street.