SAYDEL, Iowa — Battling issues ranging from sagging student attendance to an inability to hire and retain teachers, the Saydel School District is considering a move to a four-day school week for 2024-2025.

The district has been speaking openly on the subject for two years but talks accelerated in late 2023. Following a district-wide survey last month, district officials held an open forum with parents Wednesday night.

The session began with an explanation of why Saydel is considering a four-day week. It’s been losing teachers and having trouble replacing them. It’s also been losing students and thus also the state money that comes with them. That means simply raising salaries is not an option in Saydel.

The district explained this to parents, then broke up into small groups to have a conversation and answer questions.

The district will then send out another survey to parents tomorrow to ask whether they approve or disapprove of the plan.

Superintendent Todd Martin says while this is a popular solution right now in Iowa (it’s used in five districts so far), it’s no gimmick.

“We’re exploring this just to kind of fill a gap with an issue we’re having in the recruitment of our teachers,” he said, “and if we can market ourselves in a way that will attract more people, keep people longer, and keep people longer in our district, we are very confident that we can produce better results for our community.”

Teacher Molly Fritz said the subject has been the talk of the district all year. Some 92% of teachers surveyed in the district said they approved of the idea, Fritz among them.

“I’m really excited,” she said, “and looking forward to the opportunity because I think it will help teachers a lot and take the time for planning—give them more time and take a lot of stress off their plates.”

Students would be off either Monday or Friday, and then an extra 30 minutes would be added to the four remaining school days. That would meet the state requirements for class time. It would also shorten the school year for students by 15 days and for teachers by 20.

This proposal could be sent to the Saydel School Board by the middle of next month with an ultimate decision soon to follow.