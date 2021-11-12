Saydel High School cancels classes Friday due to lack of available staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — Classes were canceled at Saydel High School on Friday due to a lack of available staff members.

Roughly one-third of the high school’s full-time staff — 16 in total — were absent Friday because of sickness, a sick family member or child care issues, according to Superintendent Todd Martin.

Martin said they have three full-time substitute teachers, but it was not enough to make up for the lack of available teachers on Friday.

The district hired the full-time substitutes for the first time ever this year to help with the prolonged challenge of staffing. Martin said they have come close several other times to having to cancel classes but had managed to get by until today.

Classes were still on at Woodside Middle School and Cornell Elementary on Friday.