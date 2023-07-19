DES MOINES – Over the past few months the Des Moines International Airport has experienced long lines during peak travel times due to the TSA updating their equipment.

Across the country the TSA has been installing Computed Tomography Scanners in place of their older x-ray baggage claim scanners.

Jessica Mayle, a TSA Public Affairs Specialist, said that the new scanners will make walking through TSA more convenient.

“This is a big security improvement, rotate the image so we can see inside the bag, detect those threats better, and for the passenger the benefit, for them they no longer have to remove everything from their bag so this is kind of a new process.” Mayle said.

The new scanners are expected to finish being installed Thursday at the Des Moines Airport.

Travelers are still advised to arrive at the airport early and allow themselves plenty of time before their flight.