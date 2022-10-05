DES MOINES, IOWA — The Savannah Bananas – baseball’s answer to the Harlem Globetrotters – are bringing their unique brand of ‘circus like’ exhibition play to Principal Park in 2023. The traveling team announced their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, including a stop on August 25th in Des Moines.

To call the event ‘baseball’ is a stretch. Instead they refer to it as ‘Banana Ball’ – with absurd rules like no walks and the introduction of props, skits and more during the game. The Bananas will be taking on their arch rival, the Party Animals (the Banana Ball version of the Washington Generals).

Tickets are not on sale and an on-sale date hasn’t been announced. Fans can sign up for alerts through the team for pre-sale information.

Savannah Bananas’ dancing first base coach Maceo Harrisoin performs a back-flip in the coach’s box during the team’s baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Marty Jones, one of the original members of the Savannah Bananas’ Man-Nana Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, walks beneath the stadium after a meeting before the team’s game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a performance with with the fans from on top of a dugout before a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) The Savannah Bananas team lines up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Molly Knutson holds her baby James Knutson high above the players as the Savannah Bananas present the Banana Baby to the crowd while playing the theme song from the movie “Lion King” over the public address system, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Four infants and their parents take part in what the Savannah Bananas call The Slowest Race, at the team’s baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)