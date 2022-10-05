DES MOINES, IOWA — The Savannah Bananas – baseball’s answer to the Harlem Globetrotters – are bringing their unique brand of ‘circus like’ exhibition play to Principal Park in 2023. The traveling team announced their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, including a stop on August 25th in Des Moines.
To call the event ‘baseball’ is a stretch. Instead they refer to it as ‘Banana Ball’ – with absurd rules like no walks and the introduction of props, skits and more during the game. The Bananas will be taking on their arch rival, the Party Animals (the Banana Ball version of the Washington Generals).
Tickets are not on sale and an on-sale date hasn’t been announced. Fans can sign up for alerts through the team for pre-sale information.