Saturday Urbandale Homicide Victim Identified as Suspect’s Wife

URBANDALE, IOWA — Urbandale Police now say that the victim of a Saturday evening homicide was the suspect’s wife.

Mary Sample, 29, was found on Saturday in her home suffering from trauma to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, 35-year-old Dustin Sample, is charged with First Degree Murder for her death.

Urbandale Police continue to investigate Mary Sample’s death. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Morlan with UPD at 515-331-6816 or email UPDCID@gmail.com .