DES MOINES, Iowa — The Satanic Temple Iowa said their holiday display at the Iowa State Capitol was destroyed.

On Facebook the temple shared a video showing the damage done to the display. The temple said the Baphomet statue was damaged beyond repair.

Since the display went up in the Capitol it’s sparked a lot of mixed emotions. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement calling the display “absolutely objectionable” and Republican State Representative Brad Sherman called for the display’s removal because he believes it’s unconstitutional.

The Iowa Department of Administrative Services said the temple applied to have the display and met all the requirements.

The temple released a statement about the vandalism saying in part:

This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means. The Satanic Temple of Iowa