ALTOONA, Iowa — Retail stores are prepping for the upcoming holiday season, and Santa Claus is back at Bass Pro Shops this year.

Santa had to take a break from the traditional way he interacts with kids, as last year he listened to kids wishes behind a plexiglass screen because of the spread of COVID-19. But this year Mr. Claus is back with his list, and he is checking it twice.

“We are opening up Santa’s Wonderland and we are going to be here every day taking pictures with the children and listening to their Christmas wishes,” said Santa Claus. “And I’m so happy to be back in the Des Moines area.”

Santa Claus will be available for photos with children all the way through the holiday season and the last day you can see him is on December 24th.

“Of course you know I’ll be gone that evening but we will be here until Christmas Eve, you bet. And then I load up my sleigh and take off,” said Mr. Claus.