Salvation Army warns of scams ahead of Giving Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Salvation Army of Des Moines is warning people to be aware of scams ahead of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good in their community. However, scammers tend to take advantage of the day. The Salvation Army of Des Moines says there are signs to spot a scam.

“If someone calls [you] on the phone, get their information and call them back and do your research on that charity. Make sure you’re not being scammed,” said Salvation Army of Des Moines Capital Area Coordinator Major Butch Frost. “If they send you a letter, do your research.”

Frost also says if you receive an email from a stranger to donate, avoid opening the email.

“Be careful about where they’re giving to and make sure it’s a legitimate person and it’s not somebody just trying to get 50 bucks out of [you]. Just make sure what you’re doing is the right thing,” said Frost.

According to the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, if you are not familiar with the name of the charity, check with your state.