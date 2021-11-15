Salvation Army seeking sign-ups for Christmas assistance program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is right around the corner and the Salvation Army wants to make sure everyone has something to celebrate.

There is still time to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program. The program provides toys and food for families struggling to make ends meet. The Angel Tree Christmas Assistance sign-up website will remain open until Dec. 3. In-person sign-up is being offered through Nov. 19.

Anyone who needs help with toys or food this Christmas should go to www.saangeltree.org and register by Dec. 3 or register in person at one of the local Salvation Army corps between Nov. 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Citadel Corps is located on the east side of Des Moines at 1216 E 25th Ct. Temple Corps is located near downtown Des Moines at 1326 6th Ave. No appointment is needed.