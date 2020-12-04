Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Gets Creative During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Every year, the Salvation Army holds its Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for people in need. During the pandemic, the non-profit is getting creative in finding new ways for people to donate.

“We’ve offered more ways to give online and virtually,” Major Jason Poff, the Capital Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, said. “So if you don’t feel comfortable putting in the bucket, there’s still a way for you to give. It’s just caused us to be much more creative and spend a lot more energy creating new ways for people to participate in our goal.”

One of those new opportunities is a Virtual Kettle where you can donate or even start your own fundraiser on your phone. If you see the Red Kettle while out and about, there’s now an option to scan and donate. You can still donate simply by putting money in the kettle. There are about 70 locations across the metro.

Organizers are hopeful they can meet the $400,000 dollar Red Kettle Campaign goal in order to help local people and families. Right now, they’re about a third of the way there.

“We are 100-percent confident that the people of the Greater Des Moines area will rise up and meet the challenge, meet the goal,” Poff said. “We just have to create opportunities.”

This year’s overall goal is $1 million, which is about a third of their operating budget for the year.

Organizers are hopeful people will donate money and also time in order to help local people and families in need.

“Every volunteer, every bell ringer is an opportunity for people to give,” Poff said, “and that’s all they need in order to or to help us make our goal.”

The bell ringers are being asked to wear masks and gloves for safety. If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

The Red Kettle Campaign started 10 days early this year at the beginning of November. It will end on Christmas Eve.

The Douglas M. Woods Match Day is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 5. That’s where donations at the kettle will be matched up to $10,000.