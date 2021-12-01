Salvation Army of Des Moines welcomes community to new Clive office

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Salvation Army of Des Moines is extending its reach and is inviting the community to look at how they will do so.

The organization moved into a new building in Clive last month and are preparing to welcome visitiors the facility during an open house on Thursday.

“You never know if you’re giving to your neighbor,” said Salvation Army of Des Moines Capital Area Coordinator Major Butch Frost. “Everybody struggles, it doesn’t matter what your house looks like. It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in, people are in need of our assistance.”

The new facilities will provide amenities such as a training facility, a computer lab, and a kitchen to offer cooking classes.

The new location is the Salvation Army’s third facility in the area.

The open house is Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. It will feature a tour of the office space and its Christmas toy shop, as well as an opportunity to meet the staff.