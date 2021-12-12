Salvation Army of Des Moines seeking more Red Kettle volunteers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Salvation Army of Des Moines is seeking more volunteers to ring bells for its Red Kettle campaign.

The organization says it lacked volunteers in 2020 and is facing the same issue this year.

According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle campaign is its most significant fundraising effort each year. The funds from the campaign are used to help Salvation Army programs around Des Moines.

“We could use a lot more volunteers because whenever we have to pay someone to be at that kettle, that’s a few dollars that doesn’t go to assist somebody. So we’re looking for all kinds of volunteers to ring the bell throughout the community,” said Salvation Army Capital Area Coordinator Major Butch Frost.

The Salvation Army aims to raise $1.2 million. The organization asks individuals to dedicate two hours to volunteer.

You can sign up to volunteer at www.ring.com, or if you want to donate money, visit www.desmoinesredkettle.org.