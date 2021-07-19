Salvation Army celebrates ‘Christmas in July’ in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the warm temperatures, it felt a lot like Christmas in Des Moines on Saturday.

Santa Claus swapped his red coat for a Hawaiian shirt at the Salvation Army’s first-ever “Christmas in July” event at Evelyn Davis Park.

Kids who attended the event got a free toy from Santa, some free ice cream and treats, along with gift cards to Chick-fil-A.

Christmas in July wasn’t just an excuse to capture a little bit of holiday spirit. Organizers used it to help raise money for members of the community who are struggling financially.

“We raised enough money to where we are going to be able to help people with their rent, their utilities and the food bank. All that money is going right back into this community,” said Tamyra Harrison, spokesperson and special events coordinator for the Salvation Army of Des Moines.

The Salvation Army hopes to turn it into an annual event.