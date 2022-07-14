DES MOINES, IOWA — There’s a zero-percent chance for snowfall in Des Moines on Saturday, but it will still look and feel like Christmas at Evelyn K. Davis Park. The Salvation Army is bringing all of the joy and brotherhood of the holiday season to ‘Christmas in July’ at the park from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on July 16th, 2022.

The celebration will include free food and ice cream, inflatables, face painting, street hockey and of course Santa and his reindeer and more:

Ice cream giveway

Free lunch from JR’s South Pork Ranch, AE Dairy and MidAmerican Energy

Red Kettle Bouncy House

Iowa Wild Street Hockey

Des Moines Menace soccer play area

Free water and water bottles

Airbrush painting and tattoos

Santa and his reindeer

More details online

The event is free and open to the public. The Salvation Army is synonymous with the Christmas season, but they want residents to know that they are available year-round to help.

“The need is greater than ever. We have people who’ve had benefits that were cut down and inflation going up gas prices going up,” said Tamyra Harrison, Development Coordinator with the Salvation Army in Des Moines, “It’s really hitting everybody hard and so the need is greater than ever, for food, for rent assistance, utility assistance, for clothing, for any number of things that people need help with.”

Volunteers are still needed for the event. You can find contact information on the event’s webpage.