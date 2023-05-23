ATLANTA, GEORGIA — The CDC reports 18 people in six states have been sickened with salmonella after eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s. However, the CDC says the number of cases and states involved is likely higher than has been reported.

The 18 persons who were sickened lived in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri. Washington has seen the most cases with six. Two people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC has traced the outbreak back to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza stores. The company has voluntarily stopped selling chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough. Anyone who has either product at home in their refrigerator or freezer are asked to throw it out immediately and wash any surfaces the dough touched. The cookie doughs are not meant to be eaten raw.

The symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection. Illness can last for up to a week.