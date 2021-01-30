Sales Soar for Local Sweater Mitten Maker After Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — After memes of Bernie Sanders in his mittens at the presidential inauguration went viral on social media, a local mitten maker’s business is booming.

DeAnn Puente has been making mittens out of wool for more than ten years and has been the owner of her business Round Robin Restyle since 2014.

Puente finds the wool from old sweaters in thrift stores and can make several mittens out of one sweater. She even reuses the small scraps of sweaters as stuffing in other projects.

Puente said her business has gotten five times more traffic than normal since the inauguration.

“It’s really fun. It’s a fun wave to ride. I’m really enjoying that these sweater mittens are getting a moment in the spotlight,” said Puente. “They’re warm and they’re upcycled, so it’s a good thing all the way around.”

If you want to purchase some mittens or donate some of your old wool sweaters, go to Round Robin Restyle on Etsy.