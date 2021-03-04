‘Safety and Security is Paramount,’ Rep. Hinson Says After Latest Threat to Attack U.S. Capitol Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives canceled action Thursday at the U.S. Capitol Building because of what law enforcement called a “possible plot to breach the Capitol by an unidentified militia group.”

March 4th is a date that online conspiracy theorists claimed would be the day former President Donald Trump gets inaugurated again, even though he lost his re-election last November. Presidents used to get inaugurated on March 4th until about a century ago when it changed to January 20th.

Representative Ashley Hinson, 1st District Republican from Marion, tweeted a message Wednesday night calling on anyone considering taking part in a breach of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to not do so. The insurrection on January 6th by a mob featuring Trump supporters damaged the building, threatened the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and resulted in the deaths of at least seven Americans (including two law enforcement officers who responded to the attack and later took their own lives.”

Anyone who plans to engage in violence, or incite it tomorrow, is committing a crime and should not do so. Congress must be able to serve the American people. Thank you to the Capitol Police & National Guard for their work to keep us safe. https://t.co/waxm233MZt — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) March 4, 2021

Hinson told WHO 13, “I think that we need to be taking this seriously after January 6th. Safety and security is paramount and members here need to be feeling like they can be doing our job.”

Four Iowans have been arrested so far in connection to the deadly riot in January 6th.

That includes an Ankeny mother and son, a Des Moines laborer who authorities say chased a police officer up flights of stairs during the riot, and a Cedar Rapids internet services broker.