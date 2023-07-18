LYTTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sac County man has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse against a 13-year-old, authorities said.

Antonio Pharms, photo courtesy Sac County Jail

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, a man was informed about messages between his 13-year-old daughter and Antonio Deon Pharms, 38, of Lytton. Authorities then started an investigation on June 30 and arrested Pharms for violating a no-contact order on an unrelated case.

The girl was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Waterloo, where officials learned there was sexual contact between her and Pharms at least three times in the past two months.

Still in jail on the charge of violation of a no-contact order, on July 15, Pharms was officially charged with three counts of second-degree sex abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. He is being held in the Sac County jail on a $105,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has assisted in the case.