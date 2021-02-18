Sabrina Ray’s Brother Approved for Work Release After Serving Three Years in Prison for Abusing Her

PERRY, IOWA — A Perry man who admitted to severely abusing his adopted sister before she starved to death in the family home has been approved for work release just three years after being sent to prison.

Justin Ray pleaded guilty to three felony charges in February 2018. He admitted in court that he had “drop kicked” adopted sister Sabrina Ray, knocking her down a flight of stairs and breaking her jaw. Sabrina was found dead in the Ray family home in Perry in May 2017. The 16-year-old girl weighed just 56 pounds when she died. Authorities say she lived through years of abuse and starvation before her death.

Sabrina’s adoptive-parents, Mark and Misty Ray, both pleaded guilty to their roles in her longtime abuse. Misty Ray was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole. Marc Ray was sentenced to 80 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 2054.

Justin Ray pleaded guilty to two counts of Willful Injury for abusing Sabrina. He was given to five year sentences that are being served consecutively. On Tuesday the Iowa Board of Parole approved Justin Ray for work release.