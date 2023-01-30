DES MOINES, IOWA — For more than 20 years, Keith Murphy and the WHO 13 Sports team have celebrated our state’s good natured rivalry game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University football teams by shining a spotlight on the best part of Iowa – its small towns. Now, we’re opening up the process for towns to apply to be a host of an RVTV Cy-Hawk street party. There’s a lot of planning required to put on a successful RVTV party and it also requires the backing and support of key officials within a town to work together to make it happen. WHO 13 will work with you during the planning process, and provide guidance to your leaders or your organizing committee to make it a successful RVTV stop. First, answer a few questions about your town to get started.

Save the date: Monday September 4th, 2023 – Friday September 9th, 2023

