DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Thursday. The staff of the agency are still working to implement new rules covering Senate File 496, and the books which may need to be removed from schools.

As a part of the public comment time Margaret Buckton addressed the Board with concerns over the transition to the new law. Buckton is with Rural School Advocates, and also serves as Executive Director of the Urban Education Network.

“This is kind of a sea change for local school leaders, especially coming out of the pandemic that had heavy state control,” said Buckton. “They’re concerned about making a mistake so they’re turning to school attorneys whose focus is risk management, not necessarily what students need.”

Buckton said that some schools don’t know what’s acceptable and what’s not.

“So we’re hearing some concerning things about schools potentially being too conservative in their interpretation,” said Buckton.

She said some schools are already removing books, while others have time to wait.

“I would say in Urbandale’s Defense, I defend their local control to figure out how to be compliant and keep their staff and their students safe,” said Buckton. “Since they have a year-round school they had to make a call very early in the process and they haven’t seen yet draft rules from the department.”

Buckton said one aspect of the new laws is getting parents to be more involved.

“I think one of the most important things is that schools do respect parent input and we need parents to help us educate children successfully as a team,” said Buckton.

The laws regarding books do not go into, place officially, until January. Buckton added there may be some more action in the legislature to clean up some things which are not clear in the law.