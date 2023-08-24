DIAGONAL, Iowa — With the soaring heat index this week, Diagonal Schools dismissed students from class at 12:30 p.m. The heat makes teaching and learning difficult, as the school has no air conditioning.

For the morning sessions, it may be not as warm as the afternoon, but it’s still plenty hot. The school works to have windows and some doors open to create a cross breeze.

“With this new school security, open doors, will soon be a thing of the past,” said Larry McNutt, Superintendent of Diagonal Schools. “Early outs are part of the norm here, we dealt with it in the 80’s when I was a kid.”

McNutt is a 1991 graduate of Diagonal Schools.

“They’d talked about putting air conditioners in every classroom, but our high school building was constructed in 1914 and the wiring just won’t handle that much electricity.”

“Where I am sitting it’s pretty hot, it doesn’t get as much fan as other places,” said 5th grader Maci O’Kelley.

The kids like to get outdoors for recess, even though it’s hot.

“If we get too hot we just go under a tree or we do something else,” said 5th grader Luke Burton.

McNutt said that the school enjoys tremendous community support.

“It’s just through the roof, anytime we need financing for anything, all we’ve got to do is put the word out, and the checks come flowing in,” said McNutt. “So our community, they want to keep a high school here, and keep an elementary school here.”

As the smallest school district in Iowa, Diagonal’s enrollment ranges from 110 to 120 students per year. So the District’s priority is funding the operation of the school, over buying air conditioning, which is only needed a handful of days per year.

Community leaders are hoping the heat dies down before the Diagonal Annual Labor Day Celebration, the biggest event of the year here.

The school is also looking ahead to the Volleyball season. Diagonal’s team will begin playing it’s season after Labor Day.