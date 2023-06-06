POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Authorities are releasing new information about a single-vehicle accident that took the life of a motorcyclist on Friday evening in Des Moines.

First responders were called to rural Polk County around 9:00 p.m. on Friday when a passing vehicle spotted a light in the ditch near SE 112th Street and SE 32nd Avenue. The driver stopped and found an unresponsive man alongside a wrecked motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the rider as 63-year-old Lynn Cooke of Runnells. According to investigators, Cooke was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Alcohol is also being considered as a contributing factor to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.