SULLY, IOWA — A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday. Trisha Hay of rural Sully shared this video with WHO 13 of one of a runaway pig climbing into the family’s inflatable backyard pool. It’s hard to blame the pig with temperatures in the mid-90s.

