URBANDALE, Iowa — Karen and Dave Fachman nearly cancelled their winter furnace check appointment because Dave became sick with “flu-like symptoms.” However, that check revealed that carbon monoxide from the furnace was the reason why Dave was sick in the first place.

“It’s very scary, because something could’ve happened to my family and I,” Karen Fachman said. “That would’ve been awful.”

The technician, Al Lenz, discovered a crack within the old furnace’s piping after an hour of investigation within the machinery. He said he measured 110 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the Fachman home, which is more than enough to cause sickness and bordered on lethal levels.

Lenz hopes others get their furnaces checked, since carbon monoxide is nearly impossible to recognize without a detector.

“It’s just not worth not waking up. It’s that serious,” Lenz said. “We see it all the time, and I’d hate for that to happen to anybody.”