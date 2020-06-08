Roosevelt’s ‘Youth Voice Forum’ Starts Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roosevelt High School’s student council is hosting a two-week long “Youth Voice Forum,” bringing together students and political leaders.

Political figures like Senator Charles Grassley and Secretary Tom Vilsack are just some of the speakers during this two-week forum that will take place via Zoom video conferencing. The student council says it will serve as a Q&A for Iowa students of all ages and all across the state to get questions answered about advice, experience, and thoughts on some current events. They also hope it will encourage Iowa’s youngest voters to turn out this November.

The first Zoom forum is Monday at 2:30 p.m. with Senator Grassley. You can sign up to participate here.