ALTOONA, Iowa — The roof of a house near Adventureland went up in flames Friday afternoon.

The Altoona Police Department and Altoona Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Ave. SW.

No injuries occurred during the fire, the police said. The estimated cost of fire and smoke damage to the home is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.